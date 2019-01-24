Fueled in large part by the flurry of EV startups and spin-offs, it seems like a new car brand is popping up every other week. But whether they promise 3,000-hp electric hypercars or allegedly revolutionary city cars, these brands often fizzle out before they make their first delivery. If you heard the name “Lynk & Co” and assumed it was such a brand, you’d be wrong. Very wrong.

Lynk & Co announced today that it moved 120,414 cars in China last year. Considering 2018 was its first year producing and selling vehicles, that’s pretty impressive. Granted, Lynk & Co does have Geely’s backing and gets to use the Volvo XC40‘s platform, so it started out with some serious advantages. But still.

Even with its early success, don’t look for Lynk & Co cars on U.S. roads just yet; plans call for their arrival here in 2021, perhaps welcomed by sternly worded letters from the Lincoln Motor Company. First, though, the Chinese automaker is expanding into Europe. Starting in 2020, Lynk & Co will begin offering its wares in Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Stockholm, London, and Barcelona, cities referred to in the press release as “the Continent’s flyest urban districts.” It’s possible that’s a translation error, but probably not. We still appreciate the throwback to the ’90s.

Currently, Lynk & Co has a two-model lineup: The 01, a Nissan Rogue–sized crossover, and the 02, an even smaller CUV. They are slated to eventually be joined by the 03 sedan on the same platform as Lynk & Co’s crossovers.