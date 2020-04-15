If you're ordering one of the world's most insane and exclusive electric hypercars, you damn sure want the experience to be special. Based on the latest from Lotus, customers in line for its wild, 1,972-hp Evija electric hypercar will be happy. As, well, they probably should be if they're plunking down $2.1 million to start.

These special buyers will be able to spec their individual cars on a special touchscreen tablet equipped with a configurator designed especially for the automaker. Highlights include photorealistic renders of the car, with almost every aspect open to customization and immediately depicted, from paint colors (of course) to seat inserts, wheels, dashboard materials and hues, and more. Given this, we fully expect very nearly all Evijas to end up being one-of-ones in terms of colors and equipment.

Lotus claims the buyer specification setup was derived from advanced gaming software—racing gamers have enjoyed the ability to immediately see changes to their virtual cars for years—and that its ray-tracing ability will allow Evija customers to place their fully spec'd car into an environment that will simulate the ambient lighting conditions of multiple locations around the world.

A video released by the automaker shows the car for the first time in Atomic Red, Carbon Black, and Solaris Yellow—all previous images have been of silver examples—and on display in the company's design studio at its Hethel, U.K., headquarters. In case you're wondering if there are any additional perks to the $2.1-plus-million Evija purchase experience, there are: Buyers will received unspecified gifts at regular intervals throughout the purchase and build process that Lotus says "reflect the exclusive and technical nature" of the car. Ultimately, each specific Evija will be handed over with a book documenting its build process for the lucky owner. Production is expected to commence toward the end of this year.