Fun fact: Lotus sells multiple model lines outside of the United States. While we get the Evora, other parts of the world still receive the Elise and Exige (let's not forget about the upcoming Evija, either—Ed). Furthermore, Alas, Lotus just announced some sweet historical liveries for the open-topped Elise sports car that it doesn't send to the U.S.

Historical liveries are all the rage these days. Ferrari's done it for a while, Alfa Romeo just announced some for its Giulia GTA and GTAm super sedans, and now Lotus is getting in on the game, too. Elise buyers have four color schemes to pick from and production of the models is limited to 100 units—we assume that means 25 of each livery, although Lotus didn't specify.

The four different color combinations are black and gold; red, white, and gold; dark blue and white; and a red and silver combo. Each looks fantastic on the Elise and only makes us even more envious of our friend across the pond.

The four liveries pay tribute to different Lotus racing legends. The black and gold color scheme is an homage to the Lotus Type 72D Formula 1 car Emerson Fittipaldi raced in the 1972 season. Do a quick Google search of the Type 72D and you'll see it's one of the best looking F1 cars ever made. The red, white, and gold livery mimics the Type 49B that Graham Hill raced in 1968. Ignore the silly double wing design and it too remains one of the prettiest F1 cars to ever hit the track.

The dark blue and white color scheme honors the Lotus Type 18 from 1960. It was the first Lotus to take pole position and win a race in F1. It was also driven by the late Sir Stirling Moss—the finest F1 driver who never won a championship. The last car, painted in red and silver, is inspired by the Lotus Type 81 from 1980. That car was driven by Nigel Mansell, Elio de Angelis, and Mario Andretti. Talk about heritage.