The Bathurst 12-Hour at Mount Panorama is a legendary endurance race in Australia. In celebration of the event, Lotus rolled out six special-edition Elise Cup 250 models for lucky Australian racers.

The Aussie-only cars sport Monaco White paint, Bathurst Cup 250 decals, special badging, a Union Jack wing, and black-painted 16-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. It also features track-friendly Bilstein dampers, Eibach coil springs, and Brembo brakes.

The Bathhurst Edition packs the usual supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder that lays down 243 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Its engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with an exposed aluminum shifter. With little weight to push about, this special-edition Elise scoots to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds on to a top speed of 154 mph.

The cars, which are hand-built in England, also include carbon-fiber race seats covered in black Alcantara with red stitching and a matching steering wheel. Sadly, Lotus doesn't sell the run-of-the-mill Elise in the U.S. anymore. Nevertheless, the Lotus Evora GT, which sports a 3.5-liter supercharged V-6 with 416 hp, is expected to make its way here later in the year. We can't wait.

