Automobile Mag Logo
  1. home
  2. news
  3. Lotus Throws Another Elise on the Barbie with the Special Cup 250 Bathurst Edition

Lotus Throws Another Elise on the Barbie with the Special Cup 250 Bathurst Edition

Lotus will build just a handful of Elise Cup 250 Bathurst Editions.

Ed TahaneyWriter

The Bathurst 12-Hour at Mount Panorama is a legendary endurance race in Australia. In celebration of the event, Lotus rolled out six special-edition Elise Cup 250 models for lucky Australian racers.

The Aussie-only cars sport Monaco White paint, Bathurst Cup 250 decals, special badging, a Union Jack wing, and black-painted 16-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. It also features track-friendly Bilstein dampers, Eibach coil springs, and Brembo brakes.

The Bathhurst Edition packs the usual supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder that lays down 243 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Its engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with an exposed aluminum shifter. With little weight to push about, this special-edition Elise scoots to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds on to a top speed of 154 mph.

The cars, which are hand-built in England, also include carbon-fiber race seats covered in black Alcantara with red stitching and a matching steering wheel. Sadly, Lotus doesn't sell the run-of-the-mill Elise in the U.S. anymore. Nevertheless, the Lotus Evora GT, which sports a 3.5-liter supercharged V-6 with 416 hp, is expected to make its way here later in the year. We can't wait.

More Videos
2020 Lotus at Bathurst
Pro Racer's Take: 2019 Porsche GT3 RS
Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 992 Belgian Legend Edition Honoring Jacky Ickx
Sony Vision-S Concept Car
2020 Blink of an Eye Trailer_V1
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm B-Roll
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room
Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal
2021 McLaren 765LT
IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle
IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside

Read More
Driven: Lotus Evora GT Is a Wonderfully Analog Tool
Lotus Evija Hypercar: 1,972 HP, $2.1 Million
Lotus Shows Off Its Racing Past and Future

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter