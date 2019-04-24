Thanks to the overwhelming popularity of the Porsches—and the 911 in particular—there are countless different paths available for customization. Some go for the outlaw approach as seen on numerous 356s, with shaved bumpers, steelies, period-correct graphics, race-inspired aesthetics, and punched-out engines. Others spring for a historically accurate replica of famed circuit crushers, boxing the fenders out and tacking a massive wing to the rear decklid.

We’re partial to subtle craftsmanship, with an emphasis on quality over outward expression. Sotheby’s Berluti-fettled 1973 Porsche 911 Targa is a perfect example of this soft-spoken approach. If you don’t venture close enough to peek inside, there are no signifiers of how special this car really is. To passersby, this is a regular, well-sorted Targa 2.4 S, coated in gleaming silver paint with excellent euro-spec yellow headlights.

Inside is an entirely different story. Every inch of the cockpit has been touched by French menswear and leather goods maker Berluti, imparting a layer of its signature Venizia leather to an interior that’s usually rather bare bones. There isn’t much info in terms of the who, when, or why of this project, but the listing says this is the first “fully customized” car by Berluti, executed in France with an “expert upholsterer” and specialists from the Parisian atelier.

Those artisans didn’t stop at the rich brown seats. There are stitched Boucle wool floor mats, a leather-wrapped driver heel pad and shift knob, and leather-trimmed dashboard with “open seam and double-top” stitching. The removable targa top gets the Berluti treatment as well, along with the interior of the front trunk. The column stalks, steering-wheel shift boot, and even the hazard light switch and ignition surround are finished in burnished leather. To cap it off, the glove-compartment door is inscribed with Berluti’s signature, complemented by an embossed “B” on the steering wheel center cap and key fob.

The car comes as a package deal with a matching Jour-Off weekend bag and Saturnin driving moccasins, because what’s the point of all this finery if you hop out at the valet stand with sneakers and a duffel you picked up at Dick’s? If you want even more, check out the Berluti backpack, dumbbells, beach towel, Triumph motorcycle, soccer ball, and unique Berluti-branded Hublot also being offered at Sotheby’s “Berluti: The Art of Craftsmanship” sale.