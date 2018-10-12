Little Red 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 EXP Prototype is Back in California

Remember that experimental Ford Shelby GT500 Prototype nicknamed “Little Red” that was discovered rusting away in a Texas field earlier this year? Well, the long lost experimental notchback coupe will make its West Coast debut at Shelby Legendary Cars in Irvine, California this weekend.

The legendary muscle car prototype is the star of the grand opening of Shelby’s latest location and we got a sneak peek today at its unveiling. Members of the original Shelby American team will answer questions about the carmaker and a documentary crew will be on hand to film anyone who can help shed light on the history of the Shelby prototype on Saturday, October 13.

“We’re very grateful that Craig Jackson agreed to give Shelby Legendary Cars the chance to debut Little Red on the West Coast for the first time since its astounding discovery,” said Lance Stander, CEO of Shelby Legendary Cars in a statement.

“Little Red is an extraordinarily important piece of American automotive history and exemplifies the passion for Ford and Shelby performance vehicles. Craig will be one of our special guests during our Open House and will give enthusiasts the chance to learn more about this once-in-a-lifetime find.”

The big-block Shelby notchback coupe was one of a pair of “experimental” cars created by Ford and Shelby. It featured a restyled body and had a Paxton supercharger added to the big-block engine. The prototype eventually became the model for the 1968 Ford Mustang California Special before it disappeared for decades.

“We’re excited to bring Little Red to the West Coast for the first time since we discovered it earlier this year,” said Jackson.

“This legendary vehicle has its roots in California, where Shelby American and Ford Motor Company turned it into an important developmental car. It’s especially fitting that Little Red will be surrounded by so many other vehicles that share its special Ford and Shelby-powered heritage.”

Information about the car’s discovery and upcoming restoration will be documented at www.ShelbyPrototypeCoupes.com. If you are in Southern California, Shelby Legendary Cars open house will be held at 1 Whatney in Irvine. The event is open to the public from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday.