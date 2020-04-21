British sports car manufacturer Lister is known for its hotted-up Jaguars, and this latest creation based on the Jaguar F-Pace SVR—the Lister Stealth—looks enticing. It sounds even better, thanks to a significant power upgrade and louder loud pipes. But the important thing is the company claims the Stealth can reach a top speed of 200 mph, which would make it the fastest SUV ... in the world.

The Jaguar's supercharged V-8 normally produces 550 horsepower, but Lister fiddles with it to deliver an ominous 666 bhp (that's 675 horsepower). Lister estimates that power helps the Stealth run from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, better than the 3.7-second time we clocked with the factory F-Pace SVR. If the 200-mph figure proves correct, the Stealth would indeed be faster than the Bentley Bentayga Speed, which has a top speed of 190 mph, and the Lamborghini Urus, which maxes out at 189.5 mph.

A few years back, the British manufacturer worked its magic on the Jaguar F-Type to create the Lister Thunder. Like the Stealth, the Thunder makes 675 horsepower from a supercharged V-8. The sports car is also blisteringly fast, with a top speed of 208 mph.

Aside from the fast-ness and go-fast engine bits, the Lister Stealth is fitted with extra carbon fiber styling bits and a bespoke interior slathered in Nappa leather. The model is being produced in limited quantities, with only 250 making their way to customers. Prices start at about 120,000 British pounds, roughly $150,000 at today's exchange rates. If the Lister Stealth really is the world's fastest SUV, the price is probably worth it, to say nothing of the exclusivity.

Read More