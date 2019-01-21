/ News / The Suicide-Door Lincoln Continental Is All Sold Out for 2019
The Suicide-Door Lincoln Continental Is All Sold Out for 2019

If you were interested in a Coach Door Edition, you'll need to check back next year.

Remember those Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition cars announced last month? Well, if you snoozed, you losed—er, lost—as all 80 suicide-door-equipped examples being built for the 2019 model year are now sold out. Each of the stretched luxury sedans with reverse-hinged rear doors were priced at just over $110,000 a pop, or about $30K more than the fully loaded Black Label models on which they’re based.

The cars were offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, and each order, we were told, was verified to ensure that it was placed by an actual buyer and not a speculator. (Lincoln will not attempt to prevent resale, however.) The selected customers can expect to be notified next month regarding their new wheels, which should arrive by the summer. Lincoln’s limited-series sedans roll off the Continental’s Flat Rock, Michigan, assembly line as regular-wheelbase models before being sent to Cabot Coach Builders in Haverhill, Massachusetts, to be chopped, stretched, and upgraded to Coach Door Edition status.

Under the hood, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine packs 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive. If you missed your chance to purchase the limited-edition Conti, Lincoln has confirmed a second-year run for the special edition and says that it will have more to share soon in terms of availability and build number.

