Neiman Marcus Once Charged $60K for a Lincoln Truck

If you aren’t content to own one of the 3,356 Lincoln Blackwood luxury pickup trucks produced for the U.S. market before the bean counters waved their white flags and halted production, there is a far more exclusive choice. For its spring 2001 catalog, luxury retailer Neiman Marcus commissioned a limited run of 50 Neiman Marcus Edition Blackwoods that it would sell for a staggering $58,800 each—a $6,300 premium over the mission-conflicted truck’s already ludicrous base price. Despite the markup, Neiman Marcus sold them all in a matter of hours.

For the extra coin, buyers got the Neiman Marcus brand name embroidered on the truck’s leather headrests, a leather-covered rear-console lid, a Panasonic DVD player with a 7.0-inch LCD screen and wireless headphones, and a compartment to cool or warm beverages or whatever else you could fit in there. An all-important certificate of authenticity hand-signed by then Lincoln president Mark Hutchens was also included, lest your friends think you went through all this trouble to build a fake Neiman Marcus Edition Blackwood. The joke’s on them. Or was it on you?

What are these trucks worth today? We weren’t able to find one for sale during a recent search—our photos here are of a regular model—but Barrett-Jackson sold a used Neiman Marcus Blackwood in 2005 (then just four years old) with a Paxton supercharger and other modifications for just less than $32,000. Let’s file that one under “well sold.”