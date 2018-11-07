Lincoln Aviator to Debut in Production Form at L.A. Auto Show

After debuting a concept Aviator in March, Lincoln is now ready to show off the production version at the Los Angeles auto show.

As we learned earlier this year, the production Aviator will closely resemble the concept. It should pretty much keep the same glitzy look, although we’re not sure the concept’s 22-inch wheels will make it to the final product. The Aviator is the first model to sit on a new platform that will also underpin the next-generation Explorer. The Lincoln SUV will be rear-wheel drive, but the platform is flexible enough to accommodate all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive as well.

The Aviator packs a twin-turbocharged engine, although we don’t know its displacement or how much power it will make. Lincoln will also introduce a plug-in hybrid version which hasn’t yet been detailed.

Among the few clues Lincoln is giving away before the debut, the Aviator will have symphonic sound alerts for more than 25 features. Musicians from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra recorded chimes that alert drivers of everything from an open door to an unlatched seat belt. Lincoln says there are three chime levels, including non-critical chimes, soft warning chimes, and hard warning chimes. Check out the different chimes in the recording below.

The Lincoln Aviator will debut November 28 before going on sale in 2019.

Lincoln Aviator concept pictured