Is Porsche Developing a Lightweight 718 Cayman T?

The Porsche 911 Carrera T isn’t the most powerful 911 you can get, nor is it the quickest around a track. But with less weight, a sport suspension, a manual transmission, and a mechanical limited-slip differential, it’s about as fun to drive as road-focused 911s get. Now, it looks like Porsche has decided to apply the same formula to the Cayman.

Auto Express reports that not only is the 718 Cayman T already on its way, it will also go on sale in the next year. The Cayman T is expected to slot between the Cayman S and the GTS, which would put the price around $75,000. It may also come with a bit more power than the 350 hp you get in the Cayman S, as well as several popular performance options such as larger wheels, the sport exhaust, and the sport chrono package.

To save weight, the 718 Cayman T should get thinner glass, fabric door handles, and lighter sport seats. There’s also a chance it will come without a radio or sound system. Altogether, those changes will reportedly be enough to make the Cayman T nearly 90 pounds lighter than the Cayman S.

Unfortunately, since Auto Express doesn’t name its source, there’s no telling how accurate this report is. For all we know, it could be little more than an educated guess. But considering how much we enjoyed the 911 Carrera T, the idea of Porsche giving the Cayman the same treatment sure is appealing.