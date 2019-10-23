Toe 2 Toe: 2020 Lexus LC500 Video Review

As one of our 2018 Automobile All-Stars, the Lexus LC500 won our hearts with its gorgeous bodywork, luxurious appointments, and impressive performance and handling. When Lexus reached out and asked if we wanted to feature the slightly updated version of the luxury coupe in the next installment of Toe 2 Toe, we couldn't say no.

We typically go into episodes of this show with differing opinions about the vehicle on hand, but in this case, the LC500 was already a star in our eyes. Earlier in the year, I drove this same car up to Monterey for Car Week and had a blast in what amounted to a budget exotic at its final sticker price of $106,847. With the 471-hp LC back in our hands, it was time to see if fellow editor Conner Golden shared my, ahem, elevated level of enthusiasm for the LC.

Equipped with newly standard Apple CarPlay and wearing new-for-2020 Flare Yellow paint, the LC500 came rolling on optional 21-inch wheels and fitted with the Sport Package, which spices things up with a carbon-fiber roof, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and Alcantara-trimmed eight-way power seats. Inside, our car boasted other desirable options like a 13-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio and a head-up display. We won't go further to avoid spoiling the clip, and we hope you enjoy our on-camera appraisal of this banana-yellow 2020 Lexus LC500 as much as we enjoyed filming it.