Lexus LC Yellow Edition Adds a Dash of Color

As we’ve noted in recent reviews, we admire the stunning design, capable handling, and comfortable ride of the Lexus LC. Now the automaker is introducing a special edition that is all of these things, and a lot more yellow.

The Lexus LC Yellow Edition is available in two variants: the gas-only LC 500 trim or the hybrid LC 500h trim. Along with a Vibrant Flare Yellow paint job, the model also receives yellow accents inside the cabin. Yellow Alcantara accents on the door panels and yellow contrast stitching throughout the cabin complement a black dashboard, white leather seats, and Alcantara headliner. The model also receives a number of technologies that are normally optional, including a head-up display, Torsen limited-slip differential, carbon fiber-reinforced plastic roof, and variable gear ratio steering with four-wheel steering that independently controls front and rear wheel steering angles. Twenty-one inch wheels finish off the look.

The 2018 Lexus LC is powered by a 5.0-liter V-8 engine making 471 hp. The hybrid version gets a 3.5-liter V-6, electric motor, and a nickel-metal hydride battery for a total system output of 354 hp. In our tests, the gas-only model hit 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, compared to the hybrid’s time of 5.3 seconds.

Deliveries of the LC Yellow Edition begin this fall. The coupe will be on display in October at the Paris Motor Show.