Driven! The Hardcore Lexus J201 Off-Road SUV

What is capability? More to the point, what is off-road capability? As SUVs and certain trail-focused trucks continue to evolve, they're becoming more and more crammed with off-road aids. Things such as locking differentials, detachable anti-roll bars, off-road-specific damper settings. If you'd get off my lawn for a moment, back when I was a kid, we had 4-Lo and that was about it. Well, that and you had to get out of your vehicle to lock the front hubs. Sometimes (shudder) while kneeling in mud. These days, there are all sorts of modes and what-have-yous to assist with tricky terrain. I've gone rock crawling with friends and colleagues in too many vehicles to count, and there are two basic techniques. The first, which I think too many folks employ, is to immediately turn every single off-road feature on and start the trail like that. The second, and my preferred method, is to get out on the trail and only activate an off-road aid when forward progress is no longer possible. What does any of this have to do with a Lexus one-off called the J201? Keep reading!

One look at the J201 tells you it has some serious off-road chops. Based on the current though well-aged Lexus LX570, the J201 has been through a massive customization process carried out by renowned adventurers and vehicle builders Expedition Overland with tons of oversight by Lexus. The idea behind the J201 is an OEM+ overlander. Let's define those terms: OEM+ means customizing a vehicle in such a way that it doesn't appear overly modified. Think subtle, not SEMA. An overlander is a vehicle that's not just meant to venture off-road, but one that's meant to get to a remote area and stay there. Some overlanders are built out to the point that you could flee from civilization for weeks at a time. As this is a Lexus, you're fleeing for only a weekend, and really, let's just stay one night.

What's It All About?

Let's look at some examples of the OEM+ thinking that went into the J201. The best place to start is the roof rack. Made by Prinsu Design, it's super low profile. Better still, it comes with two locking boxes to stow/hide the MaxTrax recovery boards. Ninety-nine percent of the time, you see orange MaxTrax boards garishly festooned on the side of a vehicle. Not here. Another example: Icon Vehicle Dynamics Suspension (IVDS) built custom front upper control arms and rear lower control arms for increased articulation. They asked Lexus while they were down under the J201 if they could remove the hydraulic damping system, as it would make things simpler. Lexus said no. Doing so would change the character of the car too much. IVDS even retained the factory spacers. Again, OEM+. The most OEM+ part of the entire vehicle is the Magnuson TVS1900 supercharger, which bumps ye olde 5.7-liter V-8's output from 383 hp and 403 lb-ft of torque to a much more respectable 550 hp and 550 lb-ft. The integration is so seamless—it looks factory under the hood—that you have to wonder why Lexus didn't bother with this exact setup for all LX570s. Fuel economy, which drops from bad to terrible, is the only reason I can think of. However, since the J201's spare tire is externally mounted, there is room underneath for a much larger fuel tank—a bit of an omission on this build, if you ask me.

Many years ago, I shot an Ignition episode (to the MotorTrend app with you!) where I took a Lexus LX570 rock crawling in Hurricane, Utah. Long story short, the Lexus made it all the way to the top of some gnarly slick rock but sustained massive body damage along the way. How bad? Somewhere in the $20K neighborhood. (Lexus wasn't upset—they classified it as one of the few marketing expenses in the LX's history.) What did I do wrong? Nothing. The problem was that when Lexus redesigned the LX using its (overly) aggressive spindle-grille design language, the resulting shape ate into the rig's off-road prowess. Even though the LX570's hydraulic suspension means it can raise itself up to have more ground clearance than its Toyota Land Cruiser sibling, the approach and departure angles were still seriously truncated. The approach angle of the 200 Series Land Cruiser is 32 degrees, whereas the LX570's is just 25 degrees. The departure angle is similarly worse at 24 degrees for the Toyota and a mere 20 degrees for the Lexus. Despite what you might hear, ground clearance isn't as big a deal off-road as manufacturers make it out to be; approach and departure angles are king, especially when dealing with body-panel-crunching rocks.

The J201 solves this problem with totally redesigned front and rear ends. Lexus doesn't report the exact new angles, but eyeballing the custom-built CBI Offroad front bumper, the approach looks close to 40 degrees. The rear has been similarly improved. An increase in ground clearance also helps, of course. The J201 rides 2.0 inches taller in the front and 1.0 inch higher in the rear than a standard LX570 in its normal configuration. Switch to 4-Lo, and each end rises another inch. Flick the rocker switch to Hi to add another inch to the front end and an extra 1.4 inches to the rear—for a total increase of 4.0 inches and 3.4 inches, respectively. There's even an Extra Hi setting, for a super-low-speed 4.8 inches (front) and 4.1 inches (rear) over the stock LX ride height. Perhaps most crucial, from the driver's seat, all that extra height feels stock. As you might imagine, the J201's off-road capability is radically improved over stock. OEM+, indeed.

Rather than bog you down with every single modification made to the vehicle, this next paragraph will deal with the remaining changes that are important when playing in the dirt. Yes, the custom-fit Goose Gear drawers and the dog bowls (yeah man, actual dog bowls) found within them are cool, but they're more bunting than anything super-useful. Another massive functional change over the stock version is the wheels and tires. Instead of 21-inch dubs on slick rubber bands, the J201 sports 17-inch EVO Corse DakarZero wheels wrapped in soft General Grabber X3 33-inch tires. Gone are the breakover angle-killing running boards, replaced by CBI Offroad rock sliders. CBI supplies all the skidplates, too. ARB adds front and rear air lockers for the differentials (the LX has a standard Torsen center locker that the J201 retains), and the same onboard air compressor that powers the lockers can be used to air up the tires. Both differentials are replaced by Performance Differentials that come with 4.30:1 Nitro gears. There's a Warn winch mounted in the custom steel bumper, as well as a TJM Airtec snorkel to assist with river crossings. Finally, heavier-duty brakes are supplied by StopTech.

Time to Drive

Obviously, all that extra custom gear adds weight. Lexus claims only 300 additional pounds, which by our scales would put the J201 at 6,309 pounds. We didn't weigh it, though, and from where I sat, the J201 felt heavier. I say this based on what an extra 147 pound-feet of torque should feel like versus the way the J201 got up and went. There is decidedly more grunt—that supercharger is a thing of beauty—but the J201 didn't feel that much quicker than the stock LX. Quicker, sure, just not as quick as one would have thought. This feeling is of course magnified by the fact that the center of gravity, and the truck itself, is so much higher. The long-travel dampers and softer tires make the J201 feel floatier, and extra weight on the roof never helps handling. At the same time, there's a toughness—always an odd attribute to quantify—present that I liked quite a bit. It's more trophy truck than luxury cruiser. To summarize, on pavement the J201 feels quicker, softer, and tougher. Let's hit the dirt.

Lexus brought us to an off-road course about 20 miles outside of Joshua Tree National Park. In keeping with what I said a few paragraphs up, I decided to see how far I could push the J201 before I needed to switch on any of the helpers, including the low gears. Not to ruin the ending, but I was able to run the entire course in 4-Hi. Every single obstacle, even the tricky ones. I didn't so much as have to engage any of the lockers. Part of the newfound capability was no doubt due to the increased torque, which allowed the J201 to just bully its way over whatever was in front of it. This means two things. First, Lexus should have selected a more difficult course. Second, the J201 is an off-road monster. This thing is not only many times more capable than the stock LX but also as capable as any other production off-road vehicle—if not more so. I think even the Lexus team was a bit surprised that we never needed the low gears. I've italicized "needed" because of course, I went into 4-Lo for subsequent runs. Why? Aside from why not? I wanted to see if the five off-road modes, which are only available in 4-Lo, made getting over the obstacles easier.

They did. We were on a sandy, rocky trail. Rock mode worked well enough but got a little hairy on the loose stuff. I found that the Mogul mode (meant for sandy ruts) with the rear axle locked was the easiest way to get through the course. Again, the obstacles were child's play for this machine, but easier is easier. I came away feeling simultaneously impressed and disappointed. Both I and the J201 wanted more of a challenge. Hopefully, there's a next time. An animal like this deserves serious exercise. Also, I'm always up for more!

What Does It All Mean?