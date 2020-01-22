Lexus GX Overland SUV Concept Is a Giant Tent with a GX460 Under It

Overlanding, or self-reliant travel to faraway destinations, is hot right now. It's so hot, in fact, that Lexus is keen on creating concept vehicles dedicated to the activity. Case in point, the aptly named Lexus GX Overland concept the brand unveiled at the Montreal auto show.

Riding on the coattails of last year's GX Off-Road (or OR) concept—which we recently drove!—the GX Overland concept takes the built-in capability of the 2020 Lexus GX460 and kicks things up a notch. While the Overland's raised suspension, skid plates, knobby wheels and tires, and rear-mounted spare tire certainly have our curiosity, it's the concept's giant roof-mounted tent that grabs our attention.

Besides serving as a sleeping space, the tent also includes a massive awning and a dedicated shower cube. After all, the last thing any GX owner wants to do is muck up their SUV's interior with sweat and mud. Although the Overland's concept-specific kit makes it a far more capable tool than the run-of-the-mill GX, the SUV still benefits from the standard model's off-the-shelf, off-road credentials. This includes a four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case, a locking center differential, a torque-rich 301-hp 4.6-liter V-8 engine, and stout body-on-frame construction.

Thanks to the GX Overland starting its life as a Canadian-spec GX460 with the Executive package, the concept also includes additional goodies such as a transmission-fluid cooler, multiple driving modes tailored to various terrain, and Crawl Control—the brand's low-speed, off-road-oriented cruise-control system.

In short, the GX Overland seems almost unstoppable. If it should reach an impasse, though, then the SUV's sweet roof-top tent at least offers its driver and passengers a proper place to rest until help arrives.