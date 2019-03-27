This Lego McLaren Senna Has More than 467,800 Individual Pieces

McLaren spent 300 hours building each limited-edition Senna hypercar, priced at more than $958,000 a pop. That’s pretty impressive, but it took nine times longer to make this life-size replica out of Lego bricks.

From the look of it, McLaren and the Lego team went to painstaking lengths to make it look realistic. This model features 467,854 individual pieces, which required more than 2,725 hours to click together. When you factor in research and development, it took a total of 4,935 hours to create the full-scale replica, with 42 people working on the project. Weighing in at 3,348 pounds, it is 1,102 pounds heavier than the carbon-fiber-intensive original.

McLaren didn’t stop at the exterior. Hidden behind the removable doors, also made out of Lego bricks, you’ll find a well-furnished interior. It mixes Lego bricks with real elements from the actual car, such as the steering wheel, pedals, and carbon-fiber driver’s seat. McLaren also pinched the wheels and Pirelli tires of the production model.

The replica involved more work and parts than the Lego 720S McLaren commissioned in 2017. The Senna used more than 200,000 additional bricks over the 720S. More than 2,000 hours went into building the Lego 720S, although it did not include an interior.

The Lego McLaren Senna will make public appearances throughout the year, starting with the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. If something smaller is more your speed—or your budget—Lego offers a five-inch-long Senna Lego set with just 219 pieces.