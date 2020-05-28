LEGO My Lamborghini! You Can Now Buy a Lambo Supercar for $379.99
LEGO and Lambo team up to make a miniature, more attainable model of the Sian FKP 37 supercar.
If you missed your chance to claim one of the 63 Sian FKP 37 supercars Lamborghini plans to produce, then you might want to take the opportunity to snag the 1/8th scale model of the car that Lego is creating in conjunction with the Italian automaker. Sure, it's not the real thing, nor is its name scaled down any, but let's face it: Most of us lack the means to afford the seven-figure, gasoline-electric hybrid Lamborghini supercar in full-size form, anyway.
Lego's $379.99 Sian FKP 37 model, however, is a far more attainable toy. We'll admit, that's a lot of dough for a collection of plastic pieces, but a few hundred dollars is an expenditure most of us can afford. A few million dollars? Not so much.
Still, this Lego is no ordinary product from the Danish toymaker. Sold under the company's Technic line—just like the similarly pricey and involved Bugatti Chiron kit—the little Lambo features a myriad of intricate details, including a replica of the real car's V-12 engine, working scissor doors, a functioning eight-speed transmission (replete with paddle shifters), and an adjustable rear wing. As the locals who reside near Lamborghini's headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy routinely say in the minds of uncultured Americans, "Mama mia, that's a spicy meatball!"
Although an appreciation of other cultures is not required to purchase the Lego Sian FKP 37, a reasonable amount of patience is, given the kit boasts 3,696 individual pieces. In fact, it may take the average Lego builder more time to complete this 23-inch-long Sian FKP 37 replica than it takes for Lamborghini to assemble the real thing. Then again, putting together any Lego product is half the fun. Those up for the challenge can order their own miniature Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 directly from Lego starting June 1, 2020, with the set reaching global Lego retailers approximately two months later.
