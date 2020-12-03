The Jeep Wrangler Is Now Available In LEGO Form for Fifty Bucks

It may come as something of a surprise that we haven't seen a Jeep Wrangler made of LEGOs before. After all, LEGO has a knack for recreating history's most popular and iconic vehicles from its own iconic plastic pieces—it isn't exactly selling scale models of Hyundai Accents or anything. So, at long last, the Jeep Wrangler has been accepted into LEGO's pantheon of bricky models, which in recent memory includes stuff like the Bugatti Chiron, Mini Cooper, Porsche 911 GT3, '67 Ford Mustang, Land Rover Defender, Volkswagen Beetle and T1 camper van, Fiat 500, and more.

The even better news is that, unlike the real deal, which seemingly keeps getting more and more expensive, the LEGO Wrangler costs only $49.99. And that's for the Rubicon trim! (Okay, it's the only trim available on the LEGO model, but still—the real-life Wrangler Rubicon sits near the top of the lineup, and starts at $40,210 in two-door form.) For fifty bucks, this Wrangler requires assembly, but that's most of the fun when it comes to LEGO models.

There are 665 pieces, so it's not exactly the most complex LEGO vehicle you can buy—see: Chiron—but still it packs a lot of cool features into that relatively shallow parts count. The axles articulate as you'd expect a scale Jeep's to do, there is a tiny winch on the front bumper, and the front wheels steer. No roof is included, but a rather intense set of monster-truck-style mud tires are—and we wish they were available on the real Wrangler now.