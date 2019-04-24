There’s Now a Full-Size Lego Honda Civic Type R

Honda Australia, the same bunch that unleashed a special Honda Civic Type R—and a generator, and a mower, and . . .—with gold bodywork is now showing off a life-size Lego version of the sporty hatch. Led by Lego-certified master builder Ryan McNaught, a team of nine assembled each brick by hand over a span of 1,300 hours. All in all, more than 320,000 pieces were used. Honda says the most difficult parts to assemble were the delicate windshield wipers, and the rear spoiler that needed some structure to stay up. Underneath, a steel frame supports the substantial weight of the Lego pieces.

In this video, you’ll notice the special Civic Type R includes lighting elements; the headlights, daytime running lights, hazard lights, fog lights, and brake lights are controlled via iPad.

As impressive as this creation is, we’ve seen other life-size Lego cars that are just as stunning, or even more so. This sizzling McLaren Senna is made of 467,854 Lego bricks, and this Bugatti Chiron is actually drivable—to 12 mph, anyway. There’s also a Lego Chevy Silverado, if trucks are more your thing.

The Lego Honda Civic Type R celebrates the automaker’s support of the show Lego Masters, set to launch in Australia later this week. Meanwhile, the model will make appearances across Australia in the coming months.