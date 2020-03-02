LEGO's Classic Fiat 500 Kit Will Transport You Back to 1960s Italy

Fiat is discontinuing the 500 hatchback and convertible models here in the U.S., but cinquecento fans can still buy a new/old example thanks to this new Lego Fiat 500 kit. Celebrating the Fiat 500F of the late 1960s , the set is made up of 960 pieces and includes a working sunroof, a full interior, a luggage rack with a spare wheel, and a hood that opens to reveal the engine. That'd be in the back, where the 500F's engine was back in the day, unlike today's version.

For an extra dose of Italian cosplay, the Lego 500 set includes a scale folding easel, a palette, and a "painting" of the car with the Colosseum in the background. Between the Tuscan props and the car itself, the Lego set is a good desk or nightstand piece; the Fiat is about 4.5 inches high, 9.5 inches long, and 4.5 inches wide.

To complement the new kit, Fiat and Lego created a life-size 500 made with 189,032 bricks and put it on display in Turin, Italy. The 1:1 model took 830 hours to build and has the same yellow exterior as the small 500 in the Lego kit, and thanks to its scale, has more realistic curves and detailing. But, you can't buy the 1:1-scale 500F. You can buy the small one now, for $89.99 on Lego's website. Check out the gallery below for a better look at the Lego kit—and like nearly every car model Lego produces, from the classic Mini Cooper to the Bugatti Chiron to the original Ford Mustang, you know you want this one.