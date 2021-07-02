Buy a Ford Raptor for $100—a Lego one, that is.

Behold! You can be the proud owner of a 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor for less than a hundred bucks. Better yet, you can gift Ford's aggressive off-roader to any dirt-loving enthusiast in your life and forever be the favorite friend or family member. Like all things that sound too good to be true, there's a caveat. The Lego 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is about 17 inches long, 8 inches wide, and 6 inches tall. And it's made of Lego bricks. Yes, a Lego Raptor is now a thing.

Don't get us wrong. Any kid can attest that things don't have to be real to be awesome. The bottom line is that the new Lego 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor (Technic item #42126) simply makes us feel happy inside. The kit consists of 1,379 Lego pieces that combine to form the coolest little Raptor ever—assuming you can follow hundreds of steps of directions without smashing the whole thing in a fit of frustration.

When completed, the Lego Ford Raptor has four opening doors, suspension that compresses, wheels that roll, a hood that opens, a steering wheel that steers, and rotating pistons in its V-6. Best of all, you can pretend that it sounds like the burly supercharged 702-hp V-8 of the Ram TRX and not like an angry 450-hp leaf blower. We can't wait to give it a test jump in the living room.