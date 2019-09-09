Diehard movie and TV fans are sure to find something interesting to bid on at Profiles in History’s upcoming “Icons and Legends of Hollywood” auction this month. It’s mostly a prop and movie model collection of vehicles that includes a few drivable ones like The Munsters’ Dragula Coffin Dragster that is estimated to sell between $80,000 to $120,000. Other icons up for grabs include a jalopy built by George Barris for The Beverly Hillbillies movie, a used DeLorean “Crash Car” from Back to the Future III, and a 1968 Dodge Charger driven by Wesley Snipes in Blade.

For James Bond fans there’s not one but two out of this world vehicles and one submarine. First up is 007’s Moon Buggy from Diamonds Are Forever built by California custom car builder and fabricator Dean Jeffries. The Moon Buggy was designed by Ken Adam and is estimated to sell between $400,000 and $600,000. The second is the Moonraker 5 Space Shuttle miniature model from the campy spy movie that’s expected to rake in between $80,000 and $120,000. Plus, 007 fans can also bid on the “HMS Ranger,” a miniature submarine from The Spy Who Loved Me.

Other spaceships to go on the block include the “Mondoshawan” craft from The Fifth Element, several “Drop-Ship” models from Aliens, and a “City Destroyer” spaceship from Independence Day. Interesting collectibles with two wheels or less include motorcycles from Blade, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Judge Dredd, Lethal Weapon 3, and a 1978 Triumph Bonneville (one of two) ridden by Richard Gere in An Officer and a Gentleman.

The online auction will be held on September 25 and 26 in Calabasas, California. To register, bid, and for more information about the auction click here.