The Bigger Buick Encore GX Is Almost Definitely Coming to the U.S.

At the Shanghai auto show last week, Buick revealed a redesigned version of the Encore, as well as a slightly longer version called the Encore GX. Since Buick already sells the Encore here in the U.S., it was safe to assume the redesigned regular version would be sold in our market, but the possibility remained that the longer GX was cooked up exclusively for the Chinese market. Now, it sounds like it’s probably the other way around.

Automotive News reports that according to unnamed sources familiar with GM’s plans, Buick will bring the Encore GX to the U.S. The same sources also say the Encore GX could go on sale by the end of the year. And with the Cascada and LaCrosse now canceled, Buick dealers in the U.S. will appreciate having fresh vehicles to sell. So far this year, Buick sales are down nearly 9 percent.

“The Encore is in that smaller B segment. Giving it a little bit more space [inside] will probably open up some additional sales,” Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit, told Automotive News. She also called the space between the Encore and the larger Envision a “logical gap to fill” and said she expects the GX to help Buick retain customers while increasing conquest sales.

But while the Encore GX will likely be sold here, AN‘s sources say the shorter Encore is currently only planned for China. We’d expect the former to drop the GX portion of its name if that bears out.