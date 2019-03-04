Righto: Land Rover Confirms Range Rover Sport with 395-HP Inline-Six for U.S.

Last month, Land Rover announced a special-edition Range Rover Sport called the HST. It was mostly an appearance package, which isn’t all that special, but it was also the first vehicle to get Jaguar Land Rover’s new inline-six. At the time a Land Rover spokesperson told us both the engine and the HST would come to the U.S. but couldn’t tell us more than that. Now it’s officially official.

Like the U.K. version, our Range Rover Sport HST teams a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with a 48-volt mild hybrid system and an electric supercharger. That combination is good for 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, significantly more than the 380 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of the supercharged V-6 this engine supplants. Land Rover estimates a zero-to-60-mph time of 5.9 seconds, which as we pointed out last month is quite a bit quicker than the 6.8-second claimed for the old V-6–powered Sport.

But while Land Rover called the HST a special edition in its U.K. release, it’s simply a new trim level in the U.S. The same engine will also power the Range Rover Sport SE and HSE but will be detuned there to make 355 horsepower and 365 lb-ft. That version will be badged as a P360, while the HST’s more powerful configuration will be called the P400.

We won’t have to wait for the new inline-six to arrive, either. Land Rover says it’s already taking orders for all three trim levels. The SE starts at $69,795 including destination, while the more heavily optioned HST starts at $84,245.