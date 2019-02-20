Boy, the news from Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations team hadn’t been great of late. First came word last month that the Range Rover SV Coupe had been canceled, and now the same fate reportedly has befallen the hard-core Land Rover Discovery SVX.

When the SVX was introduced back in 2017, we couldn’t help but get excited. It featured JLR’s 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 tuned to make 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque, but it also had a lifted suspension, all-terrain tires, skid plates and other protective armor, and a roof-mounted light bar. The off-road-oriented Disco was going to be awesome—emphasis now on “was.” The news was first reported by Autocar, who also say that the SVX name will reportedly be used on future models, just not the Discovery. So if you’re interested in high-powered British off-roaders, that should at least be some sort of consolation.

When asked for a comment, a Land Rover spokesperson said, “Land Rover has taken the decision not to introduce a V-8 powertrain to the Discovery product family. This means that the Discovery SVX Concept revealed in 2017 will not be going into production. However, we are investigating opportunities to bring Land Rover vehicles with enhanced all-terrain capability to market in [the] future.”

Interestingly, they also said that customers were told last year. So the fact that this news didn’t come out until February is a bit odd. It also means that the Discovery SVX’s cancellation probably wasn’t the direct result of the recently announced losses that led to Jaguar Land Rover cutting 4,500 jobs. Still, financial troubles certainly don’t help the case for limited-production runs of very many models.