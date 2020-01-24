Unlike standard concert venues, music festivals take place outside and offer more space to explore. They are generally attended by the public at large and there is usually something for everyone, no matter what age group you belong to. Music festivals aren't just about the musical lineup, however, but also the outdoor activities, art installations, hangout areas, scenic beer gardens, and, of course, the food vendors. It makes sense, then, that music festivals are also a way for automakers to introduce a car to an audience beyond the core enthusiast set, especially the Millennial and Gen Z demographics, who would normally not attend an auto show.

Enter the Land Rover 4xFAR Music and Adventure Festival. The goal is simple: to give consumers the opportunity to experience the newly redesigned 2020 Defender 110 in a unique and fun way.

See all 145 photos See all 145 photos

Festival attendees were given a meet-and-greet with the full range of Land Rover's current lineup and a chance to drive a Land Rover of their choice on a purpose-built off-road course. We attended the inaugural 4xFAR festival at the Grand Empire Oasis in Thermal, California in the heart of Coachella Valley. It was a spectacular event.

The Land Rover 4xFAR weekend event featured rock climbing, outdoor photography, fly fishing, mountain biking obstacles, axe throwing, yoga, and educational workshops. To top it off, there were a variety of booths giving away free stuff. Some of our favorite booths included the outdoor gourmet, wilderness mixology, and coffee tasting from Kicking Horse Coffee, which turned out to be the most generous of all.

See all 145 photos See all 145 photos

The biggest highlights of 4xFAR, though, were the vintage Land Rovers on display, one of which was Steve McQueen's 1963 Land Rover Series IIA 88.

Explore all the Land Rover awesomeness in our exclusive photo gallery below!

Read More