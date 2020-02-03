Is 1016 Industries' widebody kit for the Lamborghini Urus named Shakira? Because this high-performance crossover SUV's hips aren't lying. Priced from $45,000, the kit's flared fenders add almost four inches of width to the Urus's rear end and roughly 3.5 inches to its front. Additionally, the kit includes upgrades to the car's front and rear fascias, including a carbon-fiber front lip, a reworked rear diffuser, and both liftgate and roof-mounted spoilers.

If the 650 horsepower produced from the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine of the Urus isn't enough for you, then 1016 Industries is happy to tinker with the crossover's powertrain and bring output up to either 780 or 840 horsepower with its Stage 1 or Stage 2 tuning kits. The latter tune allows the Urus to cover the quarter-mile in 11.0 seconds, per 1016 Industries. While the company doesn't go into the details of what it changes underhood, it does claim that both tunes do not void the Urus's warranty.

Whether you like the looks of 1016 Industries' widebody kit or not, you're unlikely to ever spot a Urus wearing one in the wild. That's because the company is limiting production of the pieces to 50 units. Those unable to get their hands on the limited-edition pieces can still equip their Urus with various other exterior and interior pieces from the firm. Yet, it's the widebody's voluptuous hips that draw us to this Lambo. Opting for anything less seems a bit like listening to a karaoke cover of "Hips Don't Lie" rather than hearing it performed by Shakira herself.