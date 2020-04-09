If retail therapy is your way of coping with the coronavirus outbreak, then we can empathize. Perhaps now is the chance to stock up on some cool auto-branded clothing. You'll find plenty of options on Amazon or on an automaker's website, but there's something special about the clothing from Lamborghini and Supreme's new spring and summer collection.

The new capsule collection from the two brands consists of shirts, jackets, coveralls, beanies, and more. The pieces are available in lime green and bright orange; bold colors you'll see on Lamborghini vehicles and hues that happen to work well during this time of the year. New York City skater Tyshawn Jones has been featured wearing pieces in the collection.

Supreme's brick-and-mortar stores in the United States, United Kingdom, and France have shut down temporarily as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the online store is still open. Supreme made the Lamborghini collection available online earlier this month and the brand is waving shipping fees on all orders over $150 in the U.S. and E.U.

Supreme collabs usually sell out quickly, so these pieces may be hard to come by. You could try your luck with third-party sellers, but this usually comes at a price. As an alternative, Lamborghini offers plenty of its own merchandise on its website.