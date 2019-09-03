Lamborghini has just announced a glimpse into its future in the form of the Sián, a limited-edition supercar that signals the brand’s design direction—and showcases performance hybrid technology never before seen in a road car.

Positioned above the Aventador, the Sián is likewise powered by a mid-mounted V-12 engine, but it features new components such as titanium exhaust valves to produce 785 horsepower. However, more significant is the addition of a hybrid assist system that, instead of using heavy batteries to increase power, Lamborghini developed a supercapacitor which can rapidly discharge and recharge during dynamic driving situations.

The supercapacitor drives a 48-volt electric motor incorporated into the transmission, adding 34 horsepower. It provides boost during shifts, in low-speed parking maneuvers, and acceleration up to 80 mph, at which point the V-12 takes over fully. The result should be instant torque off the line, as well as consistent power delivery between Lamborghini’s notoriously brutal gear changes. Engineers claim the Sián’s energy storage system is fully charged every time the vehicle brakes, always primed for the next power deployment. Altogether, this drivetrain produces 819 horsepower, making the Sián Lamborghini’s most powerful car ever.

With low weight a goal of the Sián project, the supercapacitor is far lighter than other hybrid solutions, adding only 75 pounds to the vehicle. Extensive use of carbon fiber and other lightweight materials mean the Sián has a power-to-weight ratio better than the Aventador SVJ. Thanks to this, the Sián also earns the title of quickest-accelerating Lamborghini ever, rocketing from zero to 60 mph in less than 2.8 seconds.

While it appears the Sián is based around the Aventador’s carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, its completely new bodywork has increased angularity and is unmistakably Lamborghini. Numerous cues from the Terzo Millennio concept are present, namely the three-pointed LED headlights which capture attention at the front. Those flow into drag-reducing vents above the wheels toward enlarged side air intakes. Canards protrude from each rear corner, between which a massive active spoiler is mounted. Behind, six taillight lenses serve as a tie-in to the legendary Miura, while two gigantic exhaust ports are integrated into an aggressive diffuser. Admirers can peer at the engine through a glass cover, which seamlessly tapers into the sunroof. Never one to shy away from striking design, Lamborghini says to expect similar visual traits in its future models.

In a nod to its founding year of 1963, Lamborghini will produce only 63 examples of the Sián for what it says are its most dedicated clients. Each will be styled completely individually though its Ad Personam program, meaning every one will be unique—although none will be subtle. Those now interested in acquiring a Sián are too late: All were presold prior to the car’s unveiling.

In a world where hybridization is now critical to unlocking new levels of performance, Lamborghini embraces electricity’s potential with a clever, novel approach. It will be exciting to see how supercapacitor technology, and the Sián’s design traits, proliferate across Lamborghini’s lineup in the coming years. We’ll get our first in-person look at the Sián at the Frankfurt Motor Show later this month.

