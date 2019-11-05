MOTOR TREND NETWORKTruck TrendHot RodSuper ChevyFourWheeler
This LS-Swapped Lamborghini Huracán Has 1,500 HP and a Manual

This LS-Swapped Lamborghini Huracán Has 1,500 HP and a Manual

Is it a masterpiece or monstrosity? We'll let you decide.

Ed TahaneyWriter

You can find a lot of weird stuff on YouTube if you decide to move on from the latest cat videos—this LS-swapped Lamborghini Huracán prime among them. The turbocharger pros at Garrett teamed up with the automotive YouTube channel "B is for Build" to craft a force-fed, American V-8-infused Huracán for this year's SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The highly unusual Lamborghini Huracán project started with a burnt-to-a-crisp, non-rolling shell—totaled cars are "B Is for Build's" specialty—that was combined with a chopped frame from another totaled Huracán to eventually became channel personality Chris Steinbacker's vision of a futuristic hot rod. You can see its well-documented transformation in the video series posted here.

The engine was assembled by Texas Speed and is now claimed to be capable of 1,500 horsepower; its might is routed through a Graziano manual transmission from an Audi R8 stuffed with drop gears and equipped with a metallic clutch. The bodywork incorporates modified carbon-fiber body panels from a Huracán Super Trofeo, while the final look is based on designs by concept artist Khyzyl Saleem, says Steinbacher.

The LS V-8 received new cylinder sleeves and inhales through twin Garrett GTX3582R Gen II turbochargers by way of custom-fabricated exhaust components built by the "B" team. A pair of DeatschWerks DW400 fuel pumps handle fuel delivery, an ETS water-to-air intercooler cools things down, and custom-built Driveshaft Shop axles were fitted to handle the high power. It all rolls on 20-inch Rotiform HUR wheels measuring 10 inches wide and 14 inches wide at the rear. Nitto Invo rubber provides the grip—to which we say, "let the good times get blown."

