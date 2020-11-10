Lamborghini Huracán Essential History

Designing a follow-up to the monstrously popular—at least by supercar standards—Lamborghini Gallardo was no mean feat, considering the Gallardo moved a whopping 14,022 units in its decade-long production run. The resulting Huracán launched for the 2014 model year, and in five years proved even more popular than its predecessor, reaching the same 14,022 units in half the time it took the Gallardo.

Fundamentally, the Huracán can be seen as a more modernized take on the Gallardo formula. No matter the trim or edition, every Huracán packs a version of the Gallardo's 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V-10, and a slick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The standard LP610-4 Huracán—offered between 2014 and 2019—routed 602 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque through all-four wheels, good for a stellar 0-60-mph run of around 2.8 seconds.

In 2016, the less-expensive rear-wheel drive LP580-2 launched with 572 hp and 398 lb-ft, followed closely in 2017 by the mighty Huracán Performante (LP640-4), which upgraded the 5.2-liter V-10 to 631 hp and 443 lb-ft, while also incorporating trick active aero, upgraded suspension, bigger brakes, remapped transmission, and revised stability- and traction-control systems. The Performante Spyder arrived shortly after, in 2018.

Lamborghini updated the Huracán for 2019, with the new Huracán Evo and Evo Spyder replacing the standard LP610-4. The Evo slathered a heap of tech and hardware from the prior Huracán Performante, including the Performante's engine upgrades, brakes, and drive systems, alongside a rear-wheel-steering system yanked from the Aventador S.

Of course, the Huracán Evo RWD and corresponding Evo RWD Spyder were not far behind, both launching for the 2020 model year. Engine output drops to the original Huracán's 602 hp and 413 lb-ft, as does weight thanks to the removal of the all-wheel-drive and rear-steer systems. As of this writing, the Lamborghini Huracán is still in production and still very much one of Lamborghini's most popular models.

Lamborghini Huracán Highlights

As beloved and popular as the Gallardo was, the Huracán will go down in history as one of the greatest Lamborghinis of all time. The Huracán dropped its predecessor's optional six-speed gated manual transmission but replaced the Gallardo's laggy and recalcitrant six-speed single-clutch "E-Gear" automatic with a new seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This, along with a spectacular chassis and visceral V-10, cemented the Huracán as a fantastically well-rounded supercar capable of cross-country cruises and trackday heroics.

With the debut of the less-expensive rear-wheel-drive LP580-2, Lambo fired back at the handful of detractors who criticized the Huracán for relative numbness close to the limit, and further established the Huracán as one of the most capable mid-engine supercars; the Performante blistered the Nürburgring with a lap time of 6 minutes, 52 seconds.

The refreshed Huracán Evo remains one of the most satisfying mid-cycle updates we've ever driven. Driving a Huracán at full blast is the closest thing we can imagine to zipping around in a life-sized Hot Wheels car; the 631-hp V-10 might be relatively underpowered when compared to the twin-turbo mills of other supercars, but the Lambo spits out one of the most evocative soundtracks this side of Pavarotti.

Lamborghini Huracán Buying Tips

This one's easy. If you're not on the hunt for a Performante or one of the handful of rare special editions, just pop over to the nearest Lamborghini dealer. It will be more than happy to sell you one of the many Huracáns in stock, or to special order one to your exacting spec, assuming you have the financial health for dealer prices.

If you're OK with used, work with either the aforementioned Lambo dealer to source a clean pre-owned example, or spend plenty of time scouring the web for the nicest, cleanest example you can afford. A Lamborghini of any shape or size is going to cost some serious coin to maintain, but the Huracán has proven itself to be one of the less troublesome models, including major servicing costs and regular tune-ups, both of which a dealer or independent service shop should be more than happy to help with.

Lamborghini Huracán Stories on Automobile

Lamborghini Huracán Quick Facts

First year of production: 2015

Base price: $214,366 (Huracán Evo RWD)

One of the all-time greatest and most popular Lamborghinis

2-liter naturally aspirated V-10 sounds incredible

Not as powerful as its competition, but arguably more thrilling

More model variants to come in the near future

Lamborghini Huracán FAQ

You have questions about the Lamborghini Huracán. Automobile has answers. Here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked Lamborghini Huracán queries.

How much is a Lamborghini Huracán?

The base price of the Huracán Evo RWD is $214,366.

What is the cheapest Lamborghini?

The aforementioned Huracán Evo RWD is the least expensive new Lamborghini.

How fast is the Lamborghini Huracán?

A regular Huracán Evo will hit 202 mph if you find a long enough closed road.

What engine does the Lamborghini Huracán have?

Every Huracán comes with a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V-10.

