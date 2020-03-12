Behind all the glossy photos of supercars and clusters of the industry's latest and greatest, there's a logistical side of Automobile All-Stars that you don't see. Between frequent re-fueling runs, gas station snacks, taco trucks, and SUVs brimmed with all manner of camera gear, you just don't need to see the production side of things, as interested as you may be.

After all that, we still couldn't resist showing off the incredibly nifty care package that arrived with our Lamborghini Huracan Evo tester. It wasn't a care package of fruit, chocolate, and champagne, mind you - this was a small truckload of tools, hardware, and replacement wear items for use on the mean, gritty Streets of Willow circuit.

Lamborghini wasn't the only one with a support network---Ford brought along a whole team of engineers and three GT500s wearing various chassis and tire set-ups, Ferrari had a few engineers and handymen on-site, and the Chevy Corvette had its own set of chaperones. However, it was the way in which all that kit and caboodle arrived which got us excited.

Most of the hardware arrived in a large Instagram-worthy wood crate branded proudly with automobili Lamborghini we couldn't resist snapping a few photos of. Once cracked open, we found a floor jack, tool box, a spare set of wheels shod with super-sticky tires, and surprisingly, a set of brake pads for every single current Lamborghini model, from Urus to Aventador.

The manifest unceremoniously taped to the side of the rolling tool cabinet was extensive. Written in both Italian and English, the manifest revealed the chest contained a horde of tools and apparatus including the requisite socket and Torx set, ratchet keys, hammer, and pressure gauge, but also some rather specific goodies like a tow-hook, air ratchet, and plastic bottle for "brake bleeding."