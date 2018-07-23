Lamborghini Espada and Islero Models Get 50th Anniversary Tour

If you love Lamborghinis—you’ll love this tour. It’s the 50th birthday of Lamborghini’s Espada and Islero models and to celebrate Lamborghini Polo Storico restored two models from the Lamborghini Museum.

A tour kicks off in Umbria, Italy from September 7-10. The tour will travel to Perugia, Assisi, Tuscany, and Sant’ Agata Bolognese—home of the famous Italian marque.

The Espada model was the first series production four-seater for the maker—1,226 were made during its 10-year run from 1968-1978.

Under the hood, it packs a 4.0-liter V-12 engine that’s mated to a 5-speed transmission—it was the first Lamborghini to be offered with an automatic transmission as well. It has a top speed of 152 mph.

The Islero and Islero S models are based on the 400 GT, but modified for bigger tires and a broader wheel gauge. The body was proposed by Mario Marazzi of Carrozzeria Marazzi. Under the hood it packs a 4.0-liter V-12 engine and has a top speed of 155 mph.

It’s a rare bird—only 155 units were manufactured for the Islero and 70 for the Islero S between 1968 to 1970. Participants of the tour will also visit the factory where the modern descendants of the Islero and Espada are created including the Urus.