While most kids save up their allowances to buy a new bicycle or skateboard, one frightful five-year-old from Ogden, Utah just north of Salt Lake City set his sights on a Lamborghini.

After begging his mother for a Lambo to no avail, Adrian Zamarripa eventually snagged the family's Dodge Journey and hightailed it south towards his sister's house in California in the hopes of purchasing his dream machine. He made it less than three miles before being pulled over by state trooper Rick Morgan on Interstate 15 South for driving erratically.

Morgan thought he was pulling over an intoxicated driver, so he turned on his lights and siren to get the operator's attention. Fortunately, the Dodge promptly pulled over to the side of the road. To Morgan's surprise, the Journey's driver was neither drunk nor high, but young and inexperienced. Not to mention broke. With only $3 in his wallet, the Zamarripa's finances fell far short of what it takes to buy a Lamborghini.

Ultimately, Morgan helped the little troublemaker put the car in park and then subsequently called Zamarripa's parents, who retrieved their Lamborghini-obsessed son and Dodge crossover SUV. The entire incident was reported by KUTV, which gleaned from Sidney Estrada, the boy's sister, that her brother waited until she was asleep to nab the keys to the family car and begin his adventure.

"I saw that the truck was gone, and he was gone, and the keys were gone . . . I don't know what went through his mind," Estrada told the local news station.

We think we know what he was thinking, though. After all, what five-year-old wouldn't want the chance to own a Lamborghini? Still, while we applaud Zamarripa's automotive enthusiasm, we certainly don't condone his behavior. If anything, this is another reminder to parents to keep items such as car keys locked away from their overzealous children. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident and the Lamborghini-loving Zamarripa even had the opportunity to ride shotgun in a Lamborghini.

Jeremy Neves, who owns a Lamborghini Huracan, read about Zamarripa's saga and decided to reach out and offer the young car kid the opportunity to go for a ride in the 10-cylinder sports car.

"Maybe he's getting punished, maybe he's grounded, maybe he's got some chores to do. I can relate to that," Neves told Utah news station KSL. "At the same time, I thought it would be really cool to say, 'Your dreams aren't as far away as you think they are. '"

Although Zamarripa's joyride ultimately ended safely, his actions still put himself and other drivers at risk. Hopefully, the opportunity to ride in Neves's Lamborghini taught this young troublemaker that good things come to those who wait and didn't inadvertently reward risky behavior.