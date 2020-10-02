Humor us for a moment and imagine us doing our best Jeff Goldblum impression as Dr. Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park and shouting, "You did it. You crazy son of a bitch, you did it." Because right now, we're Dr. Malcolm, and Instagram-savvy designer Abimelec Arellano (abimelecdesign) is Richard Attenborough as Jurassic Park founder John Hammond. Except, instead of bringing dinosaurs back from extinction, Arellano went and rendered the Ferrari F40-Lamborghini Countach hybrid the world never knew it needed.

We dare you to tell us this theoretical machine does not define peak '80s hotness. Heck, look at the thing! It combines the square lines and wedge-shaped design of the F40 with the outrageous phone-dial wheels, rear wing styling, flared fenders, and V-12 engine of the Countach. If the Ferrari and Lamborghini weren't so rare, we'd beg someone to make a real-life version of what is proffered in this rendering.

This isn't the first Lambo-inspired work by Arellano to pull at our '80s Lambo-loving hearts. Earlier this year, the designer rendered what the 1989 Chrysler Imperial sedan and Daytona coupe (in Arrellano's alternative universe, the Daytona ditches the Dodge brand) might have looked like with Lamborghini cues had the American automaker parlayed its ownership of the Italian sports car brand to its more mainstream models.