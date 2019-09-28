Koenigsegg Regera Smashes the 0-249-0-MPH World Record

The masterminds at Koenigsegg have once again demonstrated the ferocious capabilities of their carbon-fiber hypercars, sending a Regera from zero to 400 kph (249 mph) and back to zero in record time.

First, some background. The Bugatti Chiron—commonly considered something of a fast car—was once measured to accelerate to 400 kph in 32.6 seconds, and decelerate to a stop in 9.3 seconds, for a 0-400-0-kph time of 41.96 seconds. Angelholm then went on to fully trounce Molsheim in an Agera RS in 2017. With a 0-400 time of 26.88 seconds, and a 400-0 time of 9.65 seconds, the 0-400-0-kph run was completed in 36.44 seconds.

Apparently, that wasn't good enough for Koenigsegg, so it took the Regera to the runway at Råda airfield in Sweden. There, it accelerated to the top speed in 22.87 seconds, and slammed to a standstill in 8.62 seconds. The total 0-400-0-kph run took only 31.49 seconds, a new world record for this largely irrelevant yet extremely awesome measure. The vehicle was unmodified save for the addition of a roll cage and safety harness. While no sanctioning body was on hand to certify the run, Koenigsegg used AiM and Racelogic GPS data loggers to accurately measure speeds.

The Koenigsegg Regera is a technological tour de force with details like no other car. Its hybrid drivetrain, comprised of a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V-8 and three electric motors, produces over 1,500 hp and 1,475 lb-ft of torque. The transmission it's connected to, dubbed the "direct drive" system, lacks gears in the traditional sense, instead relying on a clutch-slip mechanism with a hydraulic coupling to meter the torque sent to the wheels. The vehicle is constructed nearly entirely from carbon fiber—including, optionally, the wheels—and tips the scales at 3,505 pounds wet. And, like all Koenigseggs, its top is removable for high-speed open-air motoring. Pictured above are company head Christian von Koenigsegg and test driver Sonny Persson.

Yet discontent with this accomplishment, Koenigsegg is already on a mission for more. At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show it unveiled its latest hypercar, the Jesko. Packing even higher power, an equally innovative gearbox, and far more wing, the vehicle is capable of 300 mph, according to the firm. With Bugatti having already reached that astounding speed, it seems the hypercar wars are far from over.

