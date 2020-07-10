Christian von Koenigsegg is clearly in need of a new creative outlet. The founder of the hypercar company that bears his name is seemingly so bored that he's turned to making films about his cars. No doubt, Koenigsegg makes some stellar automobiles. But what we aren't too sure of is Koenigsegg's film-making chops. Still, with so many films on hiatus these days, we're thankful for any kind of entertainment. Especially the type where super sports cars are burning a little rubber.

The entire mini-film hinges on the idea that someone would want to steal the last Regera ever made—a car Koenigsegg the man seems quite protective of. Fearing the worst, the head of the company hides the final Regera away at what is a clearly fake military base and hires some preposterously lazy henchmen to keep would-be-thieves away. This goes about as well as expected, and the outcome is pretty obvious once the head guard dons his Koenigsegg branded Beats headphones, which we didn't know were a thing until now.

Aside from the fact the 10-minute-long video gives off serious 1970s adult movie vibes, it's fun to watch and features a decent amount of action. There's a Regera tearing it up around what we assume is Koenigsegg's test track and a Volvo that flies over a barricade in a fiery explosion. This is clearly a celebration of Swedish engineering excellence—and Koenigsegg flavored energy drinks (watch the video, you'll understand).

