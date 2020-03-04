Supercars—and hypercars by extension—are selfish cars. Even if you don't need to haul around much more than a Birkin bag, the mass majority of these rolling carbon fiber sculptures only seat two lucky passengers at any time. Pity the billionaires—they have to take the Rolls or Bentley for a family dinner at the local Michelin-starred joint.

Well, this was the case right up until Koenigsegg dropped the four-seat Gemera hypercar onto the unsuspecting world. Along with the new special edition Jesko Absolut, the Gemera is the latest and greatest from the Swedish hypercar manufacturer initially planned for a debut at the now-cancelled Geneva auto show. In keeping with Koenigsegg's raison d'être, its newest "mega car" is a tour de force of monumental power, otherworldly performance, and bleeding edge tech.

Billed as the first "Mega-GT," the Gemera earns that Koenigsegg family crest on its snout with a tremendous 1,677 hp and a pavement-folding 2,581 lb-ft of torque. Unlike all other prior and current Koenigseggs, there's no 5.0-liter V-8 fueling these stratospheric numbers, instead relying on a trick hybrid powertrain that incorporates three electric motors and Koenigsegg's innovative single-speed direct-drive transmission that initially made its debut on the Regera, the boutique automaker's first hybrid hypercar. Oh, and there's a twin-turbo 2.0-liter inline-three cylinder pushing out 592 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque.

That's not a typo; nicknamed the Tiny Friendly Giant (TFG), that relatively large three-banger puts down more mechanical gumption than some production V-8s. Even this tiny sideshow engine is a marvel of engineering; it uses Koenigsegg's Freevalve valvetrain, so in place of camshafts, the intake and exhaust valves are actuated by solenoids. With limitations removed on variable valve timing and active cylinder deactivation, it's a thrifty powerhouse too, with Koenigsegg claiming a 20-percent improvement in efficiency over a standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder.

Accompanying the three-pot is a 15-kWh battery pack and the aforementioned tri-motor setup. On electrons alone, the Gemera is capable of 31 miles of range, and a top speed of 186 mph before that ferocious three-cyl spins to life. With all systems ripping away at full-force, expect a range of 590 miles and a top speed of 248 mph. If turning your kids and spouse to a pile of mush with g-forces is more important, the Gemera crushes the 0-62 mph scramble in a claimed 1.9 seconds. At speed, it's sure to be rock steady with rear-wheel steering and all-wheel torque vectoring.

If you're worried about the kiddos' safety, Koenigsegg has you covered. Encapsulating all this Star Trek tech is a carbon fiber monocoque fit with six airbags and a full suite of stability control, traction control, and unspecified driver assistance systems. If you want to start 'em young, Koenigsegg mentions it'd be more than happy to incorporate ISOFIX child seat latches per request.

The four adult passengers will be coddled with a full leather and suede interior, replete with eight cup holders—four heated and four cooled—rear seat infotainment screens, wireless charging for all passengers, on-board Wi-fi, three climate zones and crucially, four reading lights.

If you're hoping this will be the perfect replacement family hauler for your aging 1996 Buick Roadmaster wagon, do be warned this will likely cost well over $1 million, and that's only if you can get one before Koenigsegg sells out of the 300-unit run.