Knight Rider Super Pursuit Mode KITT Goes to Auction

Admit it—you stayed home on Friday nights to watch “Knight Rider” starring David Hasselhoff and his amazing talking car KITT when it originally aired on television.

Who didn’t tune in to geek out on Michael Knight’s seemingly indestructible 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am? Heck, even Elon Musk admits that he wants to add more KITT-like artificial intelligence to future Teslas.

Well, here’s an opportunity to own a piece of TV history—one of the original KITT cars is going to auction next month with no reserve and a low estimate of only $35,000-$40,000. FYI: we know a guy in Virginia who can build you a replica Knight Industries Two Thousand for about that amount, plus a donor Firebird—just saying.

This particular black beauty up for grabs is “Super Pursuit Mode KITT #3” of only three built according to its seller, the Volo Auto Museum of Lakemoor, Illinois.

It was built by Jay Orberg through Barris Kustoms, who was hired to build the Super Pursuit Mode KITTs for the silly TV series that ran for four seasons from 1982 to 1986.

Two of the cars appeared on screen, one was for transforming and other one was for driving. This KITT was a back up vehicle that didn’t see any screen time and was acquired by the museum according to AutoClassics.

KITT #3 features functional flaps on its rear quarters that fold away from the car for extra braking power like a Bugatti Veyron. It also has a nose that sports a pulsating red light. Sadly, the voice of actor William Daniels is not included.

Inside there’s an all KITT dash that still looks like Darth Vader’s bathroom, an ahead of its time racing steering wheel, pre-Alcantera seats and interior in beige, and working T-Tops. Sweet!

Yes, you can be a lone crusader in a dangerous world—if you have the cash and the garage space that is. The Super Pursuit Mode KITT auction will be held online and kicks off on September 19.