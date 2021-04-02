Kim Kardashian's Cadillac Escalade Is a Silver Slice of Excellence

Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian actually has a pretty solid track record when it comes to her personal fleet of vehicles. Most of them have either been left stock or else tastefully modded. Her Rollers, Bentleys, and Ferraris haven't quite cut against the grain in the same way as, say, Kanye West's cars have. But her newest ride doesn't come from Great Britain or Italy. It hails right from Detroit, and we aren't ashamed to say we love it.

Her silver Cadillac Escalade might be slammed into the deck over a custom set of 26-inch, monoblock-looking wheels, but all things considered, it's a well-rounded package. Platinum Motorsports revealed Kardashian's newest ride on Instagram. Custom painted in "KK Silver," the whole thing exudes an air of tastefulness that we typically don't associate with the Hollywood elite.

Not only that, but the new Escalade itself is a damn good starting point. Its supple ride, first-class cabin, and massive interior volume combine to make for the perfect Hollywood mom car—especially as seen here in long-wheelbase, ESV guise. We doubt lowering it did much for the ride, but you have to do something to stand out from the crowd, right?

