Ken Block’s 1977 Ford F-150 Makes 914 Horsepower

After “Gymkhana 9,” it was hard to imagine how Power Slider-in-Chief Ken Block could push things even further. The production values were already over the top, the videos had been shot in a wide variety of exotic locations, and he’d more than shown off his exceptional car control skills.

For “Gymkhana 10,” however, Block decided to shoot five highly modified cars in five different locations. In a teaser released last year, we saw Block’s Mustang, his Escort Cosworth rally car, and a brief glimpse of a truck. Now, we finally have more details on that truck.

Like the other two cars featured in Gymkhana 10, the truck is a Ford. Specifically, it’s a 1977 Ford F-150 that appears to have been entirely custom-built. In addition to the wider track, massive fender flares, rear spoiler, and custom graphics, the Hoonitruck gets a twin-turbo V-6 based on the Ford GT’s engine.

Except instead of making 647 hp, this engine’s good for 914 hp. To handle all that extra power, it’s also been given a rally-inspired all-wheel-drive system. And while it may not need those gold Fifteen52 wheels, they certainly make it stand out.

Look for the Hoonitruck to appear on Gymkhana Files, Ken Block’s upcoming Amazon Prime show, on November 16. Gymkhana 10 will be shown first on December 7 on Amazon Prime before it goes up on YouTube December 17.