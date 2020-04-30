Ken Block's latest Hoonigan vehicle is a Fox-body Ford Mustang, but it isn't real yet. So far, the Hoonifox Mustang has only been designed for the virtual world by none other than Ash Thorp, the artist behind the new Batmobile, and he also dreamed up several awesome liveries for the box-flared, all-wheel-drive 'Stang. Which one will Block choose when the Hoonifox Mustang becomes a reality? We have no idea, although in the video below, he's clearly preoccupied with ensuring sponsor logos are visible—smart man. That said, he really can't go wrong with any of these:

Current Hoonicorn Mustang

This livery should look familiar—it's the same black and green Monster Energy-themed scheme that adorns Ken Block's '65 Hoonicorn Mustang. According to Thorp, who has had a hand in other Ken Block projects, this livery was done mostly as a placeholder, to show the Fox-body 'Stang's design.

Bare Carbon

Okay, anyone who thinks a Fox-body Mustang wearing a full carbon-fiber skin sans paint isn't cool can leave right now. Get off the internet, all that. This design lacks any sponsorship decals, so it's unlikely to make the final cut in its current form, but boy does it look rad.

Tiger-Print Black with Sponsor Logos

From what we can tell, this livery starts with the bare-carbon idea and adds matte-black tiger stripes. It's perfect for those situations when Block finds himself on a safari surrounded by native carbon-fiber big cats and needs to blend in. On a more realistic level, it also helps please the sponsors that keep Hooniverse rolling. The bare carbon look isn't exactly muddied up by having sponsor decals all over it, and the designer notes how in real life, those sponsor logos could be embedded in the carbon weave to "save weight." Not sure that'll do much weight savings, but we're game to see how they would pull off such a manufacturing trick. Of course, the logos are hard to read, which is sort of the point of them.

"Road Cocaine" '80s White

We couldn't have said it better than designer Ash Thorp ourselves: This all-white Hoonicorn livery is "road cocaine," and a nod to Block's desire for a Miami Vice-themed Fox body. Is that a hint as to where the inevitable Gymkhana video this Mustang will star in will take place? We'd watch a road-blow Hoonifox sliding around Miami…

1980s Mod-Art

Anyone who's a fan of Radwood, the '80s and '90s-themed car-show phenomenon, will love this livery. It's a riot of pastel and neon colors, combined in a sort of computer-age mod-art design. As the designer notes, he wore pants that resembled this pattern as a kid. Totally.

Thorp went back to the '80s well one more time, too, for this look, which has a sort of "digital camouflage you's need to hide in a land made from Lisa Frank folders" vibe. We love this one, too. Frankly, every livery is great, and we hope the Hoonifox is not only made real, but that it eventually gets to wear each and every one of these looks.