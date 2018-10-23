Limited Edition Karma Revero Celebrates Southern California

Karma Automotive is offering a limited edition Revero with special design cues inside and out. Only 15 copies will be made, and the model signals Karma’s future approach to customizing its vehicles.

It has been a while since we last heard from Karma, so here’s a quick refresher. The Karma Revero is the successor to the ill-fated Fisker Karma plug-in sedan. Fisker Automotive went bankrupt in 2013, and the bulk of its assets were purchased by Chinese auto parts manufacturer Wanxiang Group. The new company is called Karma Automotive, and it has no ties to designer Henrik Fisker. It produces vehicles in Moreno Valley in Southern California.

This location inspired the new Revero Aliso Edition, named after Aliso Beach near Karma’s headquarters in Irvine. The models feature a sparkly Laguna Pearl paint job, CarboTek wheels, and dark orange Brembo calipers. Inside, you’ll find platinum and red burl wood finishes. The interior is said to resemble “a landscape of coastal sand and ocean from a point of view on a beach looking to the horizon as the sun descends,” Karma says in a release. The beige leather features sun-colored stitching in some parts and bone-colored stitching in other areas to give off this effect. Special badging can be found on the exterior and interior.

Karma hints that this special edition is just a taste of what’s to come in terms of customization options. “Our Aliso Edition is an example of what ‘custom’ can mean for Karma,” said Karma Automotive CEO Lance Zhou in a statement. “It’s a specially crafted luxury electric vehicle for a very select few who seek a truly unique product, and something we believe can be a model for how Karma approaches other unique custom editions and contribute to the sales growth of the company.”

Deliveries for the Revero Aliso Edition begin next month. The model goes for $146,400, or $15,000 above the base Revero’s starting price.

But you don’t really need to get the special edition to receive a taste of Southern California. The standard Revero has a decidedly Southern California flavor, from the “Anza Desert” paint job to the “Coronado” interior theme.