With in-person auctions all but a thing of the past for the foreseeable future, auction houses around the world are looking to the Internet to help keep business flowing. The latest addition is Barrett-Jackson, which had to cancel several in-person auctions scheduled to run in mid-2020, but will host an online-only auction beginning May 8. The sale will include legendary Denver Bronco quarterback John Elway's 1992 Dodge Viper RT/10 roadster.

"Barrett-Jackson was the first collector car auction company to introduce live internet bidding to the industry in the early 1990s," Craig Jackson, Barrett-Jackson's CEO, said in a statement. "Today, that same innovative spirit has led to our new online auction platform that will deliver the same level of trust digitally as we do in person."

Regarding the Dodge Viper auction, Elway is the only owner of this Viper RT/10 roadster from new. Currently the Broncos' general manager and president, he only logged 8,000 miles on the car; the Viper spent much of its time on display in one of the football great's Colorado car dealerships.

With the Viper boasting a 400-horsepower, 8.0-liter V-10 engine, such a limited amount of driving must have taken a significant amount of restraint by the NFL great. Dodge built just 285 first-year Vipers, and while this one probably won't reach the heady $285,500 winning bid that Lee Iacocca's VIN #001 did at Bonham's Scottsdale auction earlier this year, we'll venture it'll do better than the $30,000 average sale-price these cars typically fetch in various Dodge Viper auctions.

Also crossing the virtual block is a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 fastback with a NASCAR homologation engine. Rated at 375 horsepower, Barrett-Jackson says that number is quite conservative. The Mustang is being sold with a Deluxe Marti Report (important for verifying authenticity) and is painted candy apple red, and features a four-speed manual transmission. With 71,087 miles on the clock, the Boss 429 looks like it is in excellent condition as one of the first 150 examples ever made.

Want to check the auction out for yourself and maybe place a few bids? Barrett-Jackson is using the popular Proxibid software to conduct the sale between May 8 and May 17, 2020, but you can get all the details at the auction house's website, here. Barrett-Jackson requires a $5,000 credit-card hold to register; the auction company will charge a 10-percent premium for actual vehicles and a 17-percent premium for everything else. Cars will have to be shipped to their new owners at the buyer's expense and arrangement.