The Petersen Automotive Museum has created a special exhibit honoring Jessi Combs, "the fastest woman on four wheels." Opening September 22, the exhibit will feature several of her motorcycles, accolades such as the Baja and Great Race medals she won, personal notebooks, original Chip Foose drawings from her tenure on Overhaulin', and other memorabilia highlighting her career as a fabricator, racer, and TV personality.

Combs was tragically killed on August 27 while attempting a new land-speed record. She was driving the North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger, a repurposed F-104 fighter jet she had piloted to previous women's four-wheeled speed records. She is greatly missed by her Discovery and MotorTrend family, as well as auto enthusiasts around the world.

"Jessi Combs was an inspiration to the entire automotive community," said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges. "This exhibit is an opportunity to move people, especially the future generation of women builders and enthusiasts, through Jessi's incredible life story."

"Jessi Combs: Life at Full Speed" runs September 22-25 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. The exhibit is free to view but donations are encouraged, with proceeds to benefit The Jessi Combs Foundation, a new organization that aims to inspire "the next generation of female trailblazers and stereotype-breakers."

