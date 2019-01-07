Jeff Gordon’s Chevrolet Corvette Z06 C7.R Edition Up for Grabs

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon is offering up this sweet C7 Chevrolet Corvette at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction later this month. All proceeds will benefit the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation, which supports pediatric cancer research.

This model is a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 C7.R Edition, and it only has 747 miles on the odometer. Among its distinguishing features are a carbon-fiber hood section, carbon-fiber ground effects, black wheels, and yellow brake calipers. The aggressive aerodynamic elements come courtesy of the included Z07 Performance Package. When it was introduced in 2015, it was available in a yellow or black livery. Only 500 copies were made for the U.S.

Inside, the special-edition ‘Vette features loads of sueded microfiber accents and yellow stitching. It also has a Bose premium audio system, rear camera system, head-up display, power heated mirrors, variable-ratio speed-sense power steering, bucket seats, and dual-zone climate control.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 6.2-liter V-8 engine making 650 hp. If you’re looking for a manual transmission, you’re out of luck because this model has an eight-speed automatic. The car also benefits from a magnetic ride suspension.

Gordon’s Corvette will hit the auction block on January 18 in Scottsdale, Arizona. If you’re more of a Camaro fan, there’s an opportunity to take home four from the Transformers movie series.

