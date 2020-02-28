Is the booze causing blurry vision, or did we really spot this six-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited limo in the heart of Southern California's wine country? Luckily, we were able to capture evidence of this elongated unicorn Wrangler (itself an elongated version of the standard Wrangler), which was presumably getting in some community service hours by transporting an inebriated wine tasting party to its next venue.

Sold between the 2004.5 and 2006 model years, the Wrangler Unlimited (or LJ in Jeep-speak) is a factory-stretched version of the 1997 to 2006 Jeep Wrangler (or TJ) that sports 15 additional inches of length and a 10-inch longer wheelbase. The extra length created more interior space, while the longer wheelbase improved both the Wrangler's towing capability and ride quality. The base Jeep Wrangler Unlimited came with some pretty cool off-road hardware, too: a Dana 30 front axle, limited-slip Dana 44 rear axle, coil springs, and 3.73 gears. With a longer, fully-boxed frame, it was ripe for customization and suspension upgrades.

See all 21 photos See all 21 photos

Does this six-door Wrangler Unlimited take the whole long-wheelbase idea too far, though? Did they stretch it just a bit too far (insert sarcasm) beyond its factory 103 inches? Did its creators even know that they were essentially destroying a much-coveted, low-volume Jeep that came from the factory with what many consider the perfect wheelbase length?

It is almost impressive that the builder committed to an extra-long soft top, but that's the closest we'll get to praise here. That the Jeep's Trail Rated badge was left in place is an affront; the only thing that could possibly hurt more is if this limo started life as Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon model. Since the owner was going to turn the thing into a slinky anyway, then why not use a more common, short-wheelbase Wrangler as a base?

See all 21 photos See all 21 photos

We'll never know the answers, just like we'll probably really never know the difference between good wine and bad wine. We'll just cry inside and hope this particular limo doesn't inspire others to build a Wrangler limo of their own.