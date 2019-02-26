A gaggle of mostly white special-edition Jeep Compass, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, and Renegade models are making their debuts at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The Cherokee Trailhawk is showing off its Trail-Rated badge, too, alongside several more customized Jeeps gussied up with lots of Mopar accessories at the 89th iteration of the international vehicle extravaganza.

A Wrangler Rubicon with Mopar accessories takes center stage on the stand and should be hard to miss with its snorkel, rock rails, black sills and fuel door, matte-black grille, 2.0-inch lift kit, and bright Hella Yella paint. (But as no images exist yet, maybe the photographers couldn’t find it?) Also on display is a Sahara with a splash of Ocean Blue paint and a few chrome bits that include the fuel door and door sills. Both Wranglers pack a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 270 horsepower and hook to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Jeep Renegade S is based on the top-spec Limited and shows off a fresh coat of Alpine White paint (shown above in optional Turquoise flavor) with a black roof and low-gloss Granite Crystal accents on its grille. It rolls on exclusive 19-inch wheels finished the same shade of gray. Inside, it has a leather-wrapped steering wheel with black stitching and lots of black trim. It’s powered by a 1.3-liter turbo four with 177 horsepower, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Renegade S can also be ordered with another version of the same engine with 148 horsepower or a 1.6-liter diesel, with one paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. Also on offer is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder 4×4 with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Jeep Compass S at the show gets a similar two-tone Pearl White paint job with a black roof and rolls on 19-inch Granite Crystal wheels. The interior receives black leather seats and a gunmetal-colored center console. Under the hood sits a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 170 horsepower. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and spins all four wheels. Available engine options also include a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 140 or 170 horsepower depending on the tune. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed automatic.

Next up is the Cherokee S. It’s being shown in—yep—Pearl White paint and sits on Granite Crystal Metallic 19-inch wheels. That color is also used for the exterior accents. The cabin features Nappa leather upholstery, as well as the latest FCA tech goodies. The Cherokee S packs a 2.0-liter turbo four that produces 270 horsepower. It is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee S Limited and is intended to offer SRT-style aesthetics, but no image was provided so we’ll just have to trust Jeep on that one. It’s being displayed in Bright White with Granite Crystal 20-inch wheels with chrome lug nuts. The leather-lined interior is mega-black, including the center stack’s glossy Piano finish. Under the hood, a 3.0-liter V-6 diesel engine delivers 250 horses and works through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Cherokee Trailhawk is powered by a new 2.0-liter turbo four that delivers 270 horsepower. The trail-rated model has a nine-speed automatic transmission. The new engine joins the 2.2-liter turbo-diesel on the Trailhawk’s powertrain list, according to Jeep.

Lastly, the Night Eagle isn’t an indication Don Henley has joined Night Ranger, but rather a Compass with Laser Blue paint, a black roof, and a gloss-black finish on the grille and headlamp surrounds. It rolls on 19-inch tires mounted on gloss black wheels with bright accenting. The Compass S packs a 1.4-liter four that delivers 140 horses. The four is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. And that’s all the Jeep news from Geneva.