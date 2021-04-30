Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Gets 2.0-Inch Lift Kit and More From JPP
There's no shortage of Jeep Performance Parts accessories for the plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUV.
What's a Jeep Wrangler without plentiful accessories? While Jeep Performance Parts (JPP)—created in 2012 and offered through Mopar—has hundreds of heavily tested factory-backed parts, accessories, and products for the entire Wrangler model line, it recently announced two new products specific to the plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid Wrangler 4xe, which offers an electric driving range of up to 21 miles before its turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4 needs to come into play.
The first 4xe-specific addition is a Jeep Performance Parts 2.0-inch lift kit. Why does the 4xe necessitate its own 2.0-inch lift when JPP already has such a kit for the Wrangler? We figure it's because of the added weight of the 4xe's electric bits (battery pack, motors, wiring) that add at least 500 pounds to the SUV's curb weight. The JPP lift kit—technically an industry-first for a plug-in hybrid—includes four springs, four Fox shocks, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, and all the necessary hardware to fit it to your Wrangler 4xe. It all comes bundled neatly in a neat JPP wooden crate that can hang around the homestead for years to come. The kit runs about $1,495.
The second 4xe-specific product is a 240-volt electric charger for at-home use. This Level 2 home charger, available in hardwired or plug-in versions, will charge the Wrangler 4xe's battery pack more than five times faster (about 2 hours instead of 12 hours) than the 120-volt cord that comes with the plug-in hybrid SUV. This means 4xe owners will have more time for adventuring and less time spent waiting for their SUV's battery to charge. The 25-foot charging cable nestles nicely inside the wall unit. Since the important parts are sealed, it's safe for outdoor installation, too. It's made in America and backed by a three-year warranty. Customers can choose from Mopar or Jeep branding, depending on preference. The hardwired charger costs $621.50, and the plug-in version runs $647.90.
