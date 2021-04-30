Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Gets 2.0-Inch Lift Kit and More From JPP

The first 4xe-specific addition is a Jeep Performance Parts 2.0-inch lift kit. Why does the 4xe necessitate its own 2.0-inch lift when JPP already has such a kit for the Wrangler? We figure it's because of the added weight of the 4xe's electric bits (battery pack, motors, wiring) that add at least 500 pounds to the SUV's curb weight. The JPP lift kit—technically an industry-first for a plug-in hybrid—includes four springs, four Fox shocks, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, and all the necessary hardware to fit it to your Wrangler 4xe. It all comes bundled neatly in a neat JPP wooden crate that can hang around the homestead for years to come. The kit runs about $1,495.