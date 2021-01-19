Remember that nifty Gladiator-based Jeep JT Scrambler concept from the 2019 Moab Easter Jeep Safari? As of this writing, Jeep has yet to put any Scrambler-specific accessories in its expansive Mopar catalog, but we reckon that neat-o concept got more than a few Gladiator owners riled up at the idea of retro-izing their new pickup. If you can't sit around waiting to Scramble while Mopar twiddles its thumbs, get in touch with Rider Graphix—the company's voluminous catalog of vinyl decals and stripes includes retro-themed schemes perfect for throwback Jeep builds.

Before you go hunting for the full kits in the catalog, some clarification—the Scrambler and Honcho names as related specifically to Jeep are understandably trademarked. So, while the side stripes and hood graphics are readily available in the Scrambler's traditional yellow-over-red scheme, the crucial "Scrambler" or "Honcho" hood lettering is available as custom order only from the company's separate hood lettering decal catalog.

As the original CJ-8 Scrambler came with a wide variety of color schemes, so do Rider Graphix's various decals. While there's a wide range of standard color combos to choose from, any colors are available for special order provided you're willing to pay the extra cost. Gold-over-black? Absolutely. Red-over-orange? Of course. Pink-over-yellow? Uh, go for it, we guess.

If you do spring for throwback colors, we highly suggest taking the full leap and adding white wagon wheels and wooden bedsides like those of the black Scrambler-ized Gladiator pictured above. Massive bonus points for the old-school AMC-styled red-white-blue Jeep logos around the exterior and on the wheel caps.

Of course, if you're not keen on bringing the 1970s back, Rider Graphix's (RG) Gladiator catalog is crammed full of other designs, including military-inspired lettering and decals, mountain ranges, U.S. flags, and tribal patterns, among others. Don't have a Gladiator? RG's got modern and retro decals for a wide range of muscle cars, trucks, and SUVs. Check out all the available options here.